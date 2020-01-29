Because of setbacks during the final phases of the effort to renovate, repair and strengthen Langley Pond’s dam, there might be a change in the most recent timetable for the project’s completion.
“There is the possibility of a delay,” Aiken County Deputy Administrator Brian Sanders told the Aiken Standard on Wednesday. “We don’t know for sure yet, and if there is [a delay], we don’t know how long it will be.”
The work being done near Warrenville includes the replacement of old ogee crest spillway with a new labyrinth-style spillway.
“When they took out the last piece of the old spillway, it was a lot worse situation [than what had been expected] because of the soupy consistency of the material that they had to take out,” Sanders said. “Instead of like digging out cookie dough, it was like digging out cake batter. When you scoop out cookie dough, you can bring out three times more than what actually will fit in a spoon, but this material was more liquid. Taking it out is going to take three times as long.”
In addition, wet weather has been an issue.
“There has been some rain, and they can’t work in the rain,” Sanders said.
Late last year, Sanders told the Aiken Standard that nearly all of the project was scheduled to be finished “around the end of February, which means for all practical purposes, the new spillway will be functional.
“As with any project,” he added, “there will be punch list items that will need to completed after that time. We anticipate two to six weeks to complete the punch list items.”
Crowder Construction Company is the contractor for the project. Schnabel Engineering created the project’s design and is overseeing Crowder’s work.
Earlier this month, County Engineering Director Teresa Crain reported in an email to Sanders and County Administrator Clay Killian that $13,149,614 had been spent so far.
The sources of funding are a $6-million Hazard Mitigation Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a $9-million general obligation bond and Capital Project Sales Tax proceeds, Killian said.
Langley Pond Park, where the dam is located, is at 113 Langley Dam Road.