From left, Aiken Assistant City Manager Kim Abney; City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh; Aiken City Councilwoman Lessie Price; Rotary Club of Aiken President John Lindsay; S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, R-Aiken; and Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon pose for a photo with an automatic external defibrillator that was placed in the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts earlier this month.