The fiscal year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, legislation that props up funding for the U.S. energy and defense departments, includes $50 million for the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative, a years-in-the-making facility pitched for USC Aiken.

President Donald Trump's budget request, rolled out months ago, included the same figure for the project. If eventually appropriated, the money would be used for design, development and construction.

The multimillion-dollar nod to the AMC — welcome news, according to Will Williams of the Economic Development Partnership — is but a sliver of the overall NDAA. In total, the bill would authorize $738 billion in defense and national security spending, as well as policy.

The AMC, federal budget documents have shown, would be a 60,000-square-foot installation featuring engineering, cyber, robotics and metal labs as well as places to meet, work and rest. The hub is meant to enhance the relationship between the Savannah River Site, a sprawling nuclear reserve south of Aiken, and area academia, economic development and industry.

Anne Marie White, who once led the Department of Energy's nuclear cleanup office, has said the AMC is "exactly the kind of facility that is going to attract next-generation workers."

The Energy Department stewards the Savannah River Site.

"This is the biggest thing since sliced bread," USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan has said of the plans.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., who was involved in the monthslong House-Senate negotiations, on Tuesday described this latest NDAA as a success, specifically mentioning the Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative.

"I am grateful to have worked with my colleagues to advance this important, bipartisan legislation," the congressman said.

Trump on Wednesday morning said he would sign the NDAA into law "immediately."

"Congress – don't delay this anymore!" he wrote on Twitter.