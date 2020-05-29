CLEARWATER — While big trucks and other vehicles roared past on busy Belvedere Clearwater Road on Friday, a dedication ceremony was held for the Honorable Ronald “Ronnie” Young Memorial Highway.
Belvedere Clearwater’s designation as a Memorial Highway to commemorate Young came about because of a resolution passed by South Carolina’s state legislature earlier this year.
“It’s wonderful to know that he is honored in this way,” said Susan Young of the tribute to her late husband. “He would love it. He would be so proud. And I’m super proud, too.”
Young, who died just over a year ago, was the longest serving Aiken County Council chairman in history.
His tenure began in 1994 and continued until 2017.
In May of that year, Young won a special election for the S.C. House of Representatives’ District 84 seat following Chris Corley’s resignation, and he was sworn in early the next month.
Young, who was a Republican, won reelection in 2018.
“I decided to do this as my first order of business in the State House,” said S.C. Rep. Melissa Oremus, R-Aiken, who was the primary sponsor of the resolution, which was known as House Bill 5008. “Since I was in his (Young’s) old position, I felt like I needed to do something to honor him, and the whole Aiken County Legislative Delegation was behind it. He left a great legacy for Aiken County, and this is only a small token (of appreciation) for what he’s done.”
Oremus won the special election last October to fill Young’s vacant seat.
“He is a legend,” Oremus said. “I just hope that I can do just a small ounce of the good that he did for Aiken County.”
All the members of the Aiken County Legislative Delegation attended the dedication ceremony.
Also, there were several County Council members and other elected officials.
“In life, Ronnie Young was not about heaping praise,” said current County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “Instead, he always thought in terms of what he could do for his community and what he could do for his fellow citizens. To see his monuments, simply look around you. See all the industries that Ronnie Young helped bring to Aiken County. See all the county facilities he planned and built. See all the important changes he made to Aiken County government. He worked tirelessly and conscientiously for his constituents.”
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon described Young as a “special” person.
“Being a friend of Ronnie Young meant that in good times or in bad times, whatever you were going through, he was there for you,” Osbon said.
S.C. Rep. Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken, called Young “a joy to work with,” and S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, said Young “contributed to the human spirit and he contributed to his community.”
County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders spoke about Young’s love “for all of us here and our county.”
Said S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, "When I think of Ronnie Young, I think of service above self."
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-SC, remembered Ronnie Young for his popularity and as a friend.
“My appreciation of Ronnie is very personal,” Wilson said. “Every year I looked forward to riding with him in Christmas parades. People were happy and excited to see Ronnie Young. He was second only to Santa Claus.”
Young also was a good source of candy.
“Every Oct. 31, he was at every store that sold candy on Halloween evening,” Wilson said. “So when we went to parades, instead of throwing candy people may not want, I was throwing Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as far as I could. It was a real challenge for me, but I did it.”
On behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster, S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, presented to Susan Young an American flag and a South Carolina state flag that had been flown over the State House in Columbia in Ronnie Young’s honor. She also received an Honorable Ronald "Ronnie" Young Memorial Highway sign and a copy of the resolution.