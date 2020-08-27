A potentially fatal virus called East Equine Encephalitis has infected several horses across South Carolina, including Aiken County.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday that the mosquito-borne virus has been detected in 11 horses in six S.C. counties. East Equine Encephalitis has a 90% fatality rate in horses, according to DHEC.
Other counties where horses were infected include Berkeley, Colleton, Florence, Horry, Jasper, Lexington and Marion. The infections occurred between early July and late August, which specialists say is an active time of the year for mosquitoes.
The EEE virus becomes more common during warmer months when it is transmitted between black-tailed mosquitoes and birds in forested freshwater swamps. Other mosquito species who feed on these birds can then transmit the virus to horses, people and other animals.
“The black-tailed mosquito is not often targeted for control because this species is not a major nuisance to people and due to the inaccessible nature of many freshwater swamps that makes ground-based control of larvae and adults difficult,” said Dr. Chris Evans, state public health entomologist with S.C. DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services. “Efforts to reduce black-tailed mosquito populations are usually made when EEE virus is detected in an area, but virus transmission also can be mitigated by control of other mosquito species that transmit the virus from infected birds to people and other animals.”
EEE can not be transmitted between horses and people or from horses to mosquitoes, according to DHEC.
Symptoms of EEE generally take two to five days to appear in horses. Signs of EEE infection include poor coordination, inability to rise, paralysis, head-pressing and convulsions.
Symptoms of EEE usually take longer to appear in people – about three to 10 days. While 96% of people infected with EEE will experience no symptoms of the virus, severe side effects, such as death or permanent neurological damage, can occur in the small fraction of those who do.
Symptoms of EEE in people include fever, malaise, seizures and nausea.
Horses can be protected from EEE by receiving booster vaccinations before an exposure occurs. DHEC recommends people protect themselves from the virus by taking the same basic precautions used to avoid mosquito bites: eliminate standing water on property, use EPA-certified insect repellent, and wear long sleeves and pants when working outdoors.