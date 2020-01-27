Clearwater Elementary, Voters (copy) (copy)
A man and a woman head toward the voting entrance at Clearwater Elementary School.

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

The deadline to register to vote in the S.C. Democratic presidential primary is fast approaching.

South Carolinians must be registered by Thursday, Jan. 30, to vote in the 2020 Democratic primary, which will be held Feb. 29.

The first-in-the-South primary is open, meaning voters don't need to be a registered Democrat to cast a ballot.

Voters will have a slew of candidates to choose from next month – 12 Democrats are still seeking the presidency. That includes national front-runners Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

As of Jan. 24, according to S.C. Election Commission data, nearly 116,000 Aiken County residents are registered to vote.

No Republican presidential primary is being held in South Carolina this year.

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

More information can be found on the election commission's website, scvotes.org.

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the U.S. Department of Energy, the National Nuclear Security Administration and government in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin

