The deadline to register to vote in the S.C. Democratic presidential primary is fast approaching.
South Carolinians must be registered by Thursday, Jan. 30, to vote in the 2020 Democratic primary, which will be held Feb. 29.
The first-in-the-South primary is open, meaning voters don't need to be a registered Democrat to cast a ballot.
Voters will have a slew of candidates to choose from next month – 12 Democrats are still seeking the presidency. That includes national front-runners Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
As of Jan. 24, according to S.C. Election Commission data, nearly 116,000 Aiken County residents are registered to vote.
No Republican presidential primary is being held in South Carolina this year.
Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
More information can be found on the election commission's website, scvotes.org.