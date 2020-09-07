Aiken residents can participate in the Hometown Heroes banner project this fall.
Despite the COVID-19 restrictions and multiple event cancellations, the Aiken County Hometown Heroes Banner Project is proceeding as usual, with the fall 2020 banners scheduled to be installed in mid- to late October.
Sponsored by the Aiken County Veterans Council, a coalition of local veteran services organizations, the project honors veterans and active duty military personnel in Aiken County.
Hometown Heroes is a national program, believed to have started several years ago in the Northeast, which honors the local soldiers, sailors and airmen who served or are currently serving their country in both war and peace time.
The banners were first displayed last October in downtown Aiken and along Georgia Avenue in North Augusta.
The double-sided banners feature individual photographs of men and women in uniform, along with the symbol of their branch of service and the specific war or conflict each veteran experienced while on active duty.
The banners were displayed from mid-October through Veterans Day (Nov. 11), and again from mid-May through July 4.
Any honorably discharged or active duty military personnel who are current residents or have formerly lived in Aiken County are eligible to participate.
The cost is $75 per veteran; a family with two veterans could purchase the entire banner for $150, and scholarships are available for veterans or families who are unable to afford the cost.
The application process includes submitting the veterans’ DD 214 form (discharge paper) and a photograph of the veteran in uniform. Application forms and payment instructions can be found on the ACVC website: www.aikencountyveterans.org. Hardcopy applications are available at the following locations: Aiken County Veterans Affairs office in the Aiken County building, 1930 University Parkway, Suite 2600, Aiken; Aiken and North Augusta City Halls; and at all branches of the ABBE Regional Library System.
Deadline for submission of forms, photographs and payment for the fall 2020 installation is Friday, Sept. 18. All banners will be displayed twice yearly, fall and spring.
For more information, visit aikencountyveterans.org.