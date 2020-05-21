Two Augusta men have been charged in connection to a missing Augusta woman after deputies discovered a woman's body in a shallow grave in Jackson on Wednesday night.
Around 7:05 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000 block of Gum Swamp Road in Jackson after the Richmond County Sheriff's Office located the body of a white female buried in a shallow grave.
The body has not been positively identified, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
On Thursday afternoon, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged Harry Miller and Brian Foster of Augusta in the disappearance of Tiffany Odom as a result of the investigation.
Miller has been charged with concealing the death of another, false statements in a government matter and tampering with evidence.
Foster was charged with concealing the death of another, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to determine the cause of death and determine positive identification.