North Augusta, seconds away from Augusta, Georgia and a 20-minute drive from Aiken, is a town with a vibrant history and steady growth. Nicknamed South Carolina's Riverfront, the city has a variety of must-see stops.
SRP Park
Visitors to North Augusta must see SRP Park inside Riverside Village, one of the newer features of the city. The minor league baseball stadium opened in 2017, and the development (still under construction) features a hotel and restaurants. (187 Railroad Ave.)
Boeckh Park
No trip to South Carolina’s Riverfront is complete without seeing the river. Boeckh Park, located in the Hammond’s Ferry neighborhood, offers views of the Savannah River and is a cozy spot for a picnic. (501 Front St.)
Arts and Heritage Center
The Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta offers visitors and residents alike the chance to view local art in exhibits that change throughout the year. The center also features exhibits with artifacts, detailing the history of the area. There’s also a tax-free gift shop. (100 Georgia Ave.)
Sno-Cap Drive-In
Established in 1964, Sno-Cap is one of many places in North Augusta to grab a bite to eat in a community eatery with a nostalgic feel. Sno-Cap offers burgers, hot dogs, and other treats. (618 West Ave.)
Living History Park
Get a glimpse into colonial life at the Living History Park. The park, open dawn to dusk every day of the year, features a glass house, cabinet shop, colonial-style lathe, and more. (299 W. Spring Grove Ave.)
Greeneway
Those with a pair of sneakers in tow and itching for a walk can visit the ever-expanding Greeneway trail. Named after former Mayor Thomas W. Greene, it includes over 7 miles of abandoned railroad right of way has been converted to a walking and biking trail, reaching many corners of the city. The trail includes views of the Savannah River.
Lookaway Hall, Rosemary Hall, Calhoun Park
James U. Jackson founded North Augusta in 1906, and his home, Rosemary Hall, and the home of his brother Walter, Lookaway Hall, are each still standing and operating as bed and breakfasts. Only two notable families, Jackson and Mealing, ever lived in Lookaway. In front of Lookaway Hall is Calhoun Park, featuring a historical monument and statue of James U. Jackson. (At intersection of Georgia Ave. and Carolina Ave.)