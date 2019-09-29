Take a drive in rural northern Aiken County and you’ll see peach orchards, forests and a nationally recognized drive-in theater while passing through the small towns and communities of Monetta, Montmorenci, Wagener, Salley and Windsor.
Ridge Spring, located in neighboring Saluda County and only a short drive from Monetta, is the home of a gourmet restaurant.
Aiken State Park
1145 State Park Road, Windsor
Built during the Great Depression by two Civilian Conservation Corps companies, the park has a 1.7-mile canoe and kayak trail in the South Fork of the Edisto River. Swimming, fishing, camping and hiking also are popular activities.
Aiken Gopher Tortoise Heritage Preserve
Oak Ridge Club Road, Windsor
Visitors to the nature sanctuary might see deer, wild turkey, quail and fox squirrels. Gopher tortoises, however, aren’t easy to spot because they spend much of their time underground. Their burrows average 30 feet in length and are usually three to 20 feet deep.
Juniper
640 E. Main Street, Ridge Spring
In a restaurant that thrives off the beaten path, fresh ingredients purchased from farmers in the area are the stars and include Yon Family Farms steak, Titan Farms peaches, Sylvan Farm eggs and Watsonia Farms summer squash.
At lunch, soups, salads and sandwiches are served in a casual atmosphere. At night, Juniper offers a fine dining experience.
The Big Mo
5822 Columbia Highway N., Monetta
In 2008, the Monetta Drive-In Theater, which also is known as “The Big Mo,” made Architectural Digest magazine’s list of the 25 Most Charming Drive-In Movie Theaters in America. It is open from March through November, offering three double features each weekend.
The Little Bake Shoppe
132 Main St. N., Wagener
The old-time bakery has cakes, cookies and breads that are popular with locals, but people from outside the area often are among its customers. The hearty sandwiches are especially popular.