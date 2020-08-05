The summer of 1945 brought the dawn of the Atomic Age to a world made weary by global conflict.
It began July 16 with the detonation of a nuclear weapon in a New Mexico desert.
Then the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and 9, respectively.
Japan surrendered Aug. 15, and World War II ended soon afterward.
Only a few years later, the impact of those events would be felt in Aiken County, when the federal government announced plans to construct the Savannah River Plant to produce materials for an even more powerful weapon of mass destruction, the hydrogen bomb.
Walt Joseph, 91, was among the Savannah River Plant’s early workers.
He and his wife, Paula, moved to Aiken in 1954, and for nearly 40 years, Joseph held various positions at the nuclear facility, which now is known as the Savannah River Site.
Joseph also played a key role in the founding of the Savannah River Site Museum, which opened in 2015, and he served as the executive director of its operator, the Savannah River Heritage Foundation.
Just prior to this year’s 75th anniversary of the bombing of Japan, Joseph looked back on the events that led to the creation of the Savannah River Site, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2020.
The beginning of the Atomic Age “was a bad kind of dawn in a lot of ways,” Joseph said. “It’s kind of like if the first evidence of electricity had been the electric chair. Our notion of the whole practice would be different. And the degree to which the bombs set that (negative) perception in place, it was unfortunate.”
The technology used to produce weapons of mass destruction eventually would provide the world with a valuable source of energy.
But the damage it also could cause was horrifying.
The death toll in Japan was mind-boggling. Many estimates of the number of mortalities ranged from 110,000 to in excess of 200,000.
But the United States and its allies also were facing the prospect of the loss of many lives if they continued to rely on warfare’s traditional strategies.
“There were lots of guys in our military who were very definitely in harm’s way,” Joseph said. “The casualty rate for invading Japan would have been humongous, not to mention the fact that the Japanese would have fought to the very last person.”
Following the death of U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt in April 1945, Harry S. Truman became this country’s Commander in Chief after serving as vice president.
It was his job to decide how to end the war, and a nuclear attack was a new option.
Joseph was a teenager when the bombs, which were known as Little Boy and Fat Man, destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
“I’ve read about President Truman’s decision,” Joseph said. “He knew how bad it was going to be and agonized over it, but he took very seriously his responsibility to the country to save American lives, so he made a judgment on that basis. I remember being glad the war was over.”
Many other Americans felt relief and celebrated the victory.
“It was pretty much seen as a good thing, as something that had to be done,” said Joseph of the first use of nuclear weapons. “It clearly was a change in warfare that, hopefully, made warfare obsolete, but not necessarily.
“There also was a huge concern about its effects,” he continued. “We had invented a terrific weapon that had horrible consequences. Anybody who saw the pictures of Hiroshima and Nagasaki recognized that. They were shocking.”
Joseph’s studies of Word War II and its aftermath over the years have given him a better understanding of the developments that brought the conflict to a conclusion and also set the stage for the Savannah River Site’s birth.
In the fight against the Japanese and the Germans, “Russia was our ally and had suffered a great deal with the German invasion of the Soviet Union,” Joseph said.
But after World War II ended, and the Germans in addition to the Japanese had been defeated, the former American friend turned into an aggressor.
“The Russians viewed that as an opportunity to expand their empire, so what started out as being a joint effort quickly turned into the Cold War, where they had intents that were not ours,” Joseph said. “We figured we had the bomb, and they didn’t so, you know, it wasn’t going to get too far out of line.”
But in 1949, the Soviet Union exploded its first atomic bomb in a test.
“They had an excellent spy system inside the Manhattan Project (the effort produced America’s nuclear weapons), so their first atom bomb was an absolute nuts and bolts copy of our first atom bombs,” Joseph said. “That caught us by surprise. There also was the possibility of another, even more devastating weapon, the so-called hydrogen bomb, which existed at that time only on a blackboard as a concept. President Truman made the decision that our country would build a plant to create the material, tritium, for that type of weapon.”
In November 1950, the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission revealed that the facility would be constructed in South Carolina on approximately 250,000 acres near the Savannah River.
The press release called the new operation the Savannah River Plant.
“I like to think of the dawn of the Atomic Age as the start-up of first nuclear reactor. That is my personal preference,” said Joseph, who is a former Aiken Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year honoree.