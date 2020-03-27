A former Aiken County Emergency Medical Services chief is running for a seat on Aiken County Council.
Daryl Davis is challenging incumbent Danny Feagin in District 3, which includes the Graniteville area.
During a telephone interview Friday, Davis described himself as a “big proponent” of emergency services and emergency management and preparedness.
He filed Thursday at the county Registration and Elections Office for the Nov. 3 general election.
Both Davis and Feagin are Republicans.
Statewide primaries are scheduled for June 9.
“I think the disparity in the wages for Aiken County employees compared to our adjoining neighbors is horrendous,” Davis said. “I don’t believe in raising taxes. I don’t want to do that. But I think they should move some money around to keep good, quality people.”
Davis specifically mentioned the need for pay increases for EMS workers and detention center officers but added that he believes other county employees “are in the same boat.”
Davis also wants the county to provide more resources for the Emergency Management Division and increase support for volunteer fire departments.
“I would like to see Aiken County hire at least eight firefighters to place in strategic locations throughout the county so there would be a better response time,” Davis said.
Another option, he added, would be to “subsidize” volunteer fire departments so they could hire personnel to work during business hours on weekdays when many volunteers have jobs with pay that don’t involve firefighting.
“I think there should be some kind of fire coordinator for the county,” Davis said. “It’s not a fire chief that I’m proposing – it’s just someone who can pull together everybody’s assets and put them on spreadsheets to find out what these fire departments need and then use grants and aid monies to get them what they need.”
Davis is a paramedic in Fairfield County. He recently retired from the military after 27 years of service.
“I started out in the Army National Guard and then went over to the Air Force Reserve,” he said.
Davis has lived in Aiken County since 1990. He worked for the county for more than 20 years, and he was the EMS chief from 2014 to 2018.
Davis said one reason why he is running for County Council is that Feagin “seems to be a follower, not a leader of the pack.”