Daryl Davis has dropped out of the race for the Aiken County Council District 3 seat.
A Republican, he was scheduled to face incumbent Danny Feagin and Don Turno in South Carolina’s June 9 primary election.
No Democrats or members of other parties filed to run for the position.
Davis withdrew April 20.
“Perhaps in the future, I will submit my candidacy again,” Davis wrote Monday in an email to the Aiken Standard.
He did not give a reason for leaving the race.
Davis is a former Aiken County Emergency Medical Services chief.
He currently is a paramedic in Fairfield County.
Davis recently retired from the military after 27 years of service.
He started out in the U.S. Army National Guard and then moved to the Air Force Reserve.
District 3 includes the Graniteville area.