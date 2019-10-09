The South Carolina Department of Transportation will hold a public information meeting Oct. 22 about proposed improvements at the intersection of U.S. Route 278 and S.C. Highway 302.
Scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Common Room at Silver Bluff High School, the meeting will have a drop-in format.
There will be displays, informational handouts and comment forms.
The Route 278/Highway 302 intersection is in southern Aiken County between Beech Island and New Ellenton. Jackson also is nearby.
In that area, Route 278 also is known as Williston Road, and Highway 302 also is known Silver Bluff Road.
Plans for the proposed project call for the installation of new left turn lanes at the intersection in all directions.
The purpose of the meeting is to present SCDOT’s recommended designs and to solicit feedback from area residents.
In addition, SCDOT wants to gather information from the public or any interested organization about historic and cultural resources in the area.
Personnel from and representing SCDOT will be available to discuss the proposed intersection upgrades with meeting attendees on an individual basis.
Formal verbal comments won’t be taken during the meeting.
If an official public hearing is held in the future, citizens will have the opportunity to make such comments then.
Information about the proposed project, including meeting materials and comment forms, will be available online at http://arcg.is/11ayWD.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting SCDOT Program Manager Adam Humphries at 803-737-3081.
People with disabilities who might require special accommodations can contact Betty Gray at 803-737-1395.
Silver Bluff High School is at 64 Desoto Dr.