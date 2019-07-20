Josh and Audrey Rinder, Aiken's own daddy-daughter dynamic dancing duo, have stepped up their presence on social media, and their video of getting down to Blanco Brown's country-rap song “The Git Up” already has gone viral.

Since the video debuted July 7, viewers have watched it more than 2.8 million times on Facebook and shared it more than 58,000 times.

“It goes up about 30,000 views every six hours,” Rinder said.

To see the video, go to www.facebook.com/jprinder/videos/10100113738196378/.

Rinder said he and Audrey, who have had previous success dancing to other songs in online videos, chose “The Git Down” after seeing a weatherman in Charlotte do it and because it's become a hit summer song. It danced its way to No. 1 on "Billboard's" Hot Country Songs chart last week.

“It's trending right now,” he said.

The song's lyrics spell out specific dance moves: “To the left to the left now; To the right to the right; Now take your left hand and put it on your side; Gone roll your shoulders; Do the slip and slide.”

But Rinder and Audrey, who is 9 and goes to Millbrook Elementary, choreographed their own moves and performed them in the entry hall of their new home. When Brown sings, “Gon' throw down take a sip with it,” Rinder and Audrey oblige, taking sips from juice pouches.

Rinder said he and his daughter collaborated on the moves, but Audrey, who has been taking dance lessons at Carolina Dance Studio since she was 2 and 1/2, comes up with many of them.

“She's way more comfortable,” Rinder said. “She's a little more seasoned I guess is the word. I do like to dance. I'm not very good at it, but I like to do it.”

Rinder and Audrey are dance video veterans and social media stars. They have danced to Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off” and Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass.” They got a social media shoutout from Justin Timberlake for their video to his hit “Can't Stop the Feeling.”

About five years ago, one of their videos appeared on NBC's “Today” show, and in 2016, Rinder and Audrey traveled to New York City to compete in a Daddy-Daughter Dance Off segment on the national morning news-talk show.

Between Facebook and YouTube, their videos have reached more than 35 million views.

Rinder said Audrey likes the recognition she gets at school, but for him, dancing and making videos is a fun way to hang out with his daughter.

“She loves dance, and I like to spend time with her,” he said. “This is a way we connect.”