Family fun, beach music and some dancing are slated for a festival in Aiken next month.
The Aiken Standard's 2019 Beach Music Festival is Aug. 9 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature music by the Hilton Head Headliners, food trucks, vendors, a photo booth and a shag dance contest. There will be shag lessons by Rodney Williams at 6 p.m. and a contest at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Village at Woodside.
"There's no better way to bring the community together in a family-friendly atmosphere and celebrate summer and have a little friendly competition while we're at it," said Kurt Mueller with Apollon Wealth Management, the presenting sponsor.
"We're honored to be able to partner up with the Standard for a great community event like this that brings people of all ages together," Mueller said.
Tickets for the event are $10 per person and can be purchased at Unique Expressions, Lionel Smith, Ltd, and Aiken Standard. Bring a lawn chair and dancing shoes.