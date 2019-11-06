A brick wall on Whiskey Road that suffered damage early Sunday morning when a vehicle struck it has inspired a burst of creativity locally on social media.
Memes featuring the big hole caused by the accident began popping up soon afterward, and new ones were continuing to be posted Wednesday afternoon.
Some show a Tyrannosaurus rex, Herbie the Love Bug, Fat Albert, Kool-Aid Man or the General Lee from the old television show “The Dukes of Hazzard” barreling through the gap.
In others, a Dollar General Store or an Olive Garden restaurant fills the hole.
Many of the memes are on the Aiken SC News and Views page on Facebook.
Aiken County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders posted a photo of the damaged wall there Monday, and that picture has become the canvas for scores of internet artists.
“It has taken on a life of its own,” Siders said. “I had no idea what was going to happen.”
According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Sunday’s wreck was the third time in two years that a vehicle had struck the wall at the Rond Point estate, which is on the corner of Coker Springs and Whiskey roads.
“I was actually kind of mad,” said Siders, who wrote the following: “This is why we can’t have nice things! How many times does this make it?? #savethewalls”
But seeing the humor that others have found in the situation has made Siders laugh.
“It’s hilarious the things that people have done,” he said.
Will Williams posted the General Lee meme. He is the president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties.
Williams said his wife, Ellen; one of their two sons, Jacob, and a family friend came up with the idea and Ellen did the artwork.
Jacob, 19, attends The Citadel.
“I’m sorry that the wall fell down again, but it has been fun to see the community be able to put some levity into it,” Williams said. “It certainly has added some humor to everybody’s life.”
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said he has “watched with interest the creativity that people have used with the memes.”
But he also believes the wall’s traffic-related issues are problems that need to be addressed.
Rond Point’s home and the wall were built in the 1920s.
“This wall is getting hit way too many times,” Osbon said. “It is a landmark in Aiken."
He believes it would be necessary for the city to work with the Aiken Design Review Board and the South Carolina Department of Transportation to find what he described as an “appropriate” solution.
The Design Review Board evaluates applications for Certificates of Appropriateness for construction, alteration, demolition and relocation of structures in the Historic Overlay District and the Old Aiken Overlay District, according to the City of Aiken’s website.
Aiken County’s land records show that Rond Point was sold in October for $1.1 million.
Chris L. Eaton and John B. Greenbaum purchased the estate from Lucy Lyle Tower.