The project to renovate, repair and strengthen the dam at Langley Pond near Warrenville has experienced some delays over the summer, so it won’t be finished until the end of February 2020 at the earliest.
Deputy Aiken County Administrator Brian Sanders described that target as “our latest, but not necessarily final, completion estimation."
“This is a large, project with many variables,” he added, “so another slight delay due to weather, unforeseen construction matters, etc. is possible.”
Previously, it was reported that the work would be done in January 2020.
Wet conditions, in part, caused the schedule to be altered.
“We haven’t had a lot of rain days, but when we did, there were downpours,” Sanders said. “As you can imagine, the weather has to be favorable when working on concrete construction.”
But there was another setback recently that was more significant.
“As you know, there are no plans from more than 150 years ago for that dam,” Sanders said. “We had no idea what was inside it. When they did the last phase of taking out the old spillway, they found some old timbers. You can’t just rip those out. You have to handle them appropriately.”
Even though there have been some holdups, the later completion time shouldn’t have much of an impact on Langley Pond’s availability for swimming and other water sport activities in 2020.
“The end of February is before swimming season and rowing season begin, and people aren’t going to be water skiing then,” Sanders said. “I don’t see where it’s going to be a huge inconvenience for anybody. In my opinion, we're still in good shape. That little bit of a glitch (caused by the timbers) wasn't a big deal.”
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Langley Pond dam project was held in March 2018.
The contractor is Crowder Construction Co., which offered a $13.5 million bid that Aiken County Council approved in a resolution.
Schnabel Engineering created the design for the dam and is providing oversight on the construction work, which includes building a new labyrinth-style spillway to replace the old ogee crest spillway.
“The new spillway is being constructed in phases and is not yet complete,” Sanders said.
In another update, he reported that the pedestrian bridge that will be placed over the new spillway arrived Monday.
The walkway has several sections, and they are being kept, for now, in the parking lot of the former Bi-Lo supermarket at 2587 Jefferson Davis Highway near Langley Pond. That Bi-Lo closed in 2018.
Langley Pond’s dam originally was built in 1854 and was primarily an earthen structure back then.
Former County Engineering Director Joe Berry, who retired in 2018, told the Aiken Standard that the old ogee crest spillway was added to the dam in the 1950s.
Leaks in the dam were discovered late in 2014, and Langley Pond was closed to water sport activities soon afterward.