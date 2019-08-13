Plans to construct a Dairy Queen fast food restaurant on Aiken’s Southside have been shelved, according to the architect for the project.
“The owner/operator went through and did the numbers, and they thought they finally got the building and the site construction numbers to work out where they could get a (satisfactory) return on their investment,” said Jim Wilkerson, owner of Wilkerson Architects LLC in Greenville on Tuesday. “But the utility costs and taxes that were going to be levied on them, when they worked that into their mix, they said it wasn’t financially feasible, so they backed out of the deal.”
Wilkerson told the Aiken Standard in April that Treats of Aiken LLC, which was seeking to build the Dairy Queen, was a group of “seasoned Dairy Queen franchisees.”
He also said then that the restaurant would be a “full-blown, full-size Dairy Queen Grill & Chill” with a drive-through.
The building would have covered more than 2,600 square feet, and its location would have been a 1.01-acre lot on the east side of Silver Bluff Road at the Hamilton Drive intersection.
During its April 15 meeting, Aiken City Council gave final approval to an ordinance to annex the land and give it a General Business zoning designation.
According to Aiken County property records, Silver Bluff Shopping Center LLC owns the parcel.
Scott Floyd and Tom Williams are the owners of Silver Bluff Shopping Center LLC and Floyd & Green Jewelers.
Floyd & Green Jewelers is next to the 1.01-acre lot.
Zipper Robbins of Coward & McNeill Real Estate LLC in Aiken confirmed Tuesday that the agreement to sell the property for the Dairy Queen project hadn’t been finalized.
The land now is under contract to a different prospective buyer, which Robbins declined to identify.
In Aiken County, there is only one Dairy Queen location, a Grill & Chill restaurant at 1051 Edgefield Road in North Augusta.
Wilkerson was the architect for that Dairy Queen.