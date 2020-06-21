NORTH AUGUSTA — The Augusta GreenJackets may or may not have a 2020 season, with professional baseball at risk of being entirely flattened by the coronavirus situation, but the team's home base still played host to hundreds of visitors Sunday afternoon, as the host site of a Father's Day event.
Guests had several options for brunch, with seating in the shade, and ceiling fans on duty, and the baseball field was open for kids and dads (along with plenty of moms) to play catch, run the bases, boot a soccer ball around or just hang out on some of the Aiken-Augusta area's most finely manicured grass.
The territory was extremely familiar for some guests, such as Graniteville resident Bryan Williams, who was on the field with son Jameson, 10, and family friend Kydre Wright, 10.
"Actually, we're season-ticket holders, so we get updates and everything about different events that go on at the park," said the father of the house, after spending some time offering the younger generation some tips on fielding and throwing.
Jameson, as a member of the Carolina Chaos travel team, is already familiar with the game, and normally serves as a left fielder, center fielder or pitcher. Kydre – more accustomed to football – is a newcomer. "We've got one baseball player. We're going to try to make another," the dad said.
"It's just a fun way to bring your dad out to the stadium," said James Mullins, a senior group sales executive with the baseball team. He also noted that the event's organizers took care to stay within guidelines relating to COVID-19 avoidance. "We're limiting the amount of guests. Right now, our maximum capacity is only 250 people."
"My husband loves baseball, so it has been really nice to be able to come out here and play today in the park," said Cathy Richards, visiting from Evans, Georgia. Her Father's Day entourage included husband Brad; their son Will, 6 months old; and son Jack, 3.
The best part of the deal is simply to see "fans at the stadium, enjoying the ballpark," Mullins said. "With no baseball right now, it's great to see the ballpark being put to good use."
The weeks ahead, he added, could include a special evening for ladies, as well as "just a regular kids' camp," possibly without a focus on baseball. "We're switching some things up, so we just want to utilize this stadium as best as we can."
SRP Park is one of Aiken County's newest major features, having opened for business (and play) in April 2018, as the replacement for Lake Olmstead Stadium, in Augusta, as the GreenJackets' home field. It has played host to a variety of events in addition to professional baseball, such as a mixed martial arts competition, a beer festival, musical performances and a massive Easter-morning church service, along with high school and collegiate baseball.