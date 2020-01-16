AUGUSTA — An agreement signed Thursday will link South Carolina higher education institutions and the Army’s cyber operations, allowing soldiers to get training through South Carolina schools.

The agreement will allow South Carolina post-secondary institutions to partner with the Fort Gordon Cyber Center of Excellence “to offer degree-advancing coursework and field experiences to their service members studying in cybersecurity programs,” according to a news release.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by Maj. Gen. Neil Hersey, commanding general of the Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon, and Dr. Rusty Monhollon, president and executive director of the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.

“It’s geared toward soldiers, and I think the importance is it really paves the way, kind of smooths the path, and lets our institutions start working with those soldiers, gives them additional options to look at cyber programs,” Monhollon said.

According to an appendix to the MOU, there are five universities and colleges that are currently eligible and have cyber- and computer science-related programs – Clemson University, The Citadel, South Carolina State University, Trident Technical College and University of South Carolina.

“South Carolina’s really positioned well geographically, but also I think we have the institutional horsepower and the intellectual horsepower to be a real player, and this is a real great opportunity for the state,” Monhollon said.

“It’s a priority for (S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster,) which certainly is part of the impetus for making this agreement, so we’re very much, very happy to be a part of this and open that pathway, open that door for our institutions to work with Fort Gordon and help soldiers who are interested in these kinds of programs.”

The University of South Carolina is one of the five schools on the list, and Bob Caslen, president of the university, was at the conference Thursday.

Caslen gave a speech about cybersecurity and the work the university is doing ahead of the signing of the agreement.

“Those of us that are in the education business and the research business have to get in the middle of this because these are some of the huge future issues that are going to affect not only our economy, but all of us as individuals and we as a university want to be a player in that. We want to be able to do the research and education that's necessary to bring us into the future. We want to shoot ahead of the duck in cyber and cybersecurity and not play catch up all the time,” Caslen said.

He mentioned the “synergy of knowledge and education” created by partnerships between the private and public sectors related to cyber security.

Hersey said following the signing that the agreement allows dialogue to happen, and the sharing of curriculum content, “making both institutions better in terms of the quality of training and education that are done in both locations.”

The signing took place at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center at the closing of the Cyber Education, Research and Training Symposium.