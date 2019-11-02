Grayson Phillips' smile Saturday shone as bright as the trophy he took home for the year after winning the Spirit Award at the 12th-annual CSRA Buddy Walk to promote awareness of Down syndrome.
Grayson will keep the trophy for the year, and then his name will be engraved on it to memorialize his achievement.
But the trophy was just the beginning. Grayson and his parents, Ken and Brandi Phillips, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for raising more than $75,000 for the walk through the years for Down syndrome support.
“We're looking to start an endowment fund for individuals who may want to go into postsecondary programs, like ClemsonLIFE or other programs, or if they want to go to a vocational school to learn job skills,” said Jenny Hall, a co-founder of the Upside of Downs of Aiken, which sponsored the walk. “We hope to be able to start giving scholarships through the endowment.”
ClemsonLIFE is a two-year program at Clemson University “that incorporates functional academics, independent living, employment, social/leisure skills and health/wellness skills in a public university setting with the goal of producing self-sufficient young adults,” according to its website at www.clemson.edu.
The CSRA Buddy Walk promotes education, advocacy and the celebration of individuals with Down syndrome, said Hall. She and her husband, Tim, have a son, Jordan, with Down syndrome.
“It's mainly to celebrate their abilities,” Hall said. “The main point is to show people the abilities that individuals with Down syndrome have. They have many talents. They're just different. We like to educate the public, businesses, even the education system.”
The Upside of Downs of Aiken started in 2010.
“We started it for families in the community to come together to find resources,” Hall said.
The organization works with Upside of Downs Inc. in Augusta, and the CSRA Buddy Walk alternates annually between Augusta and Aiken, Hall said.
During the walk, several hundred Buddies and their families and friends marched around USC Aiken's Quad while volunteers from USCA fraternities and sororities and the Dance Team cheered them on.
After the walk, each Buddy introduced him or herself, some with a little help from mom or dad, to more cheers and applause from the audience.
Hall said the walk celebrates abilities.
“There are so many possibilities if people with Down syndrome are given the chances and receive early intervention. They really can do a lot more than what people thought they could,” Hall said. “Life expectancy has increased greatly and the ability to even hold down jobs. They can work as teachers' aides. They can work in offices, all sorts of things.”
The walk also is a time for families and friends of people with Down syndrome to come together.
“It's also like a reunion when we all get together,” Hall said.