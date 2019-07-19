The house regarded to be one of the oldest in Aiken has won a national HGTV contest.
Crossways, built in 1815, won the most votes in the Homes with a History category. The house will be given special editorial exposure by HGTV.
Over 1 million people voted in the contest across all categories.
“We are so delighted that Crossways is the winning Home with a History in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt," Meybohm Realtor Cissie Sullivan said in a press release. "We thank the Aiken community for all the enthusiasm for this magnificent home, its architecture and history."
The Sullivan Turner Team of Meybohm Real Estate represents the listing. Crossways is currently on the market for $1,495,000.