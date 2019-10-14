Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of Whiskey and Citadel roads Monday morning after a collision damaged traffic control devices.
Temporary devices are being placed at the intersection and repairs are expected to last several hours, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety Facebook post.
Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction of Whiskey Road, the Facebook post states.
Drivers are asked to avoid the areas to reduce any delays, and expect first responders/repair crews to be in or near the roadway.