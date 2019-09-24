Fire crews responded to a structure fire off Carline Street in Gloverville on Tuesday.
Langley Fire Chief Darryl Ryals said crews responded to the call at 3:01 p.m.
There were at least three fire trucks stationed at the single-wide trailer around 3:30 p.m.
Ryals said it was unclear how many people were inside the structure at the time of the fire.
Ryals reported no one was injured during the fire.
It's currently unclear what caused the fire. Ryals said the fire appeared to start in the back right corner of the home.
Ryals doesn't expect there to be an investigation as he did not see anything suspicious while crews doused the fire.