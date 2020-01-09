First responders worked a structure fire Thursday at the Walmart on Whiskey Road.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety received the call Thursday morning from Walmart about a possible fire in the ceiling of the hair salon housed in the store, Sgt. Brandon Bethman with Public Safety said.
Daniel Tomasko said he was waiting to get a haircut at the hair salon when smoke began to come out of the ceiling.
As smoke filled the store, customers were asked to evacuate the building as first responders arrived.
First responders found burning in one of the ducts to one of the store's air units, Bethman said.
"It's most likely the air conditioning unit (was) turned on and had to get a little bit warmer than it's used to," Bethman said. "Air conditioning units get a lot of dust built up when they're not used very often."
There no damage inside the store and no one was harmed, police said. Customers were allowed to reenter after first responders finished.