Hurricane Laura has brought destruction to communities in Louisiana and Texas. Crews from Aiken and South Carolina electric companies are prepared to assist, or have already left to do so.
Dominion Energy South Carolina has released more than 200 contract crew members to support restoration efforts in the affected states, according to Kim Asbill, a public affairs and social media lead specialist at Dominion.
"These teams, comprised of a combination of overhead line and tree personnel who were dispatched earlier this week, have answered the call to provide emergency assistance to cities across Louisiana and in parts of Texas," Asbill said.
Aiken Electric Cooperative, Inc., has not had any requests to provide assistance, "but in the case that we receive one in the future, we would send crews to help," said Daniele Ligons, the company's marketing manager.