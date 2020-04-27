First responders doused a fully involved trailer fire that left a home and garage charred on Monday.
The call for the fire was made sometime in the early afternoon, Capt. Michael Harris with Center Fire Department said.
When first responders arrived, the trailer, located off Columbia Highway North in Aiken, was fully engulfed with a garage and vehicle on fire.
Center and Couchton fire departments are finishing clearing up a mobile home fire that occurred this afternoon off Columbia Hwy North near J D Lever Elementary School. I’m working on getting details. #aiken @aikenstandard pic.twitter.com/w5Kxuv6rDs— 😷📰 Matthew Enfinger📰😷 (@matt_enfinger) April 27, 2020
The fire then spread to a neighboring trailer, causing minor damage.
Crews were able to get the fire out "within minutes," Harris said.
The residents of the home were able to evacuate and no one was hurt.
"When we got here the occupants were already out," Harris said. "Everybody is okay but we're getting them some assistance from the Red Cross."
The cause of the fire has not been determined.