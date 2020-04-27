First responders doused a fully involved trailer fire that left a home and garage charred on Monday. 

The call for the fire was made sometime in the early afternoon, Capt. Michael Harris with Center Fire Department said. 

When first responders arrived, the trailer, located off Columbia Highway North in Aiken, was fully engulfed with a garage and vehicle on fire.

The fire then spread to a neighboring trailer, causing minor damage.

Crews were able to get the fire out "within minutes," Harris said. 

The residents of the home were able to evacuate and no one was hurt. 

"When we got here the occupants were already out," Harris said. "Everybody is okay but we're getting them some assistance from the Red Cross." 

The cause of the fire has not been determined. 

Matthew Enfinger is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

