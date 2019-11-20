Crews recently demolished a building at the Savannah River Site used during the Cold War era to repair railroad cars that carried nuclear materials.
The "successful" razing was announced in the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management's latest newsletter.
The building and the related train cars became obsolete after the last reactor at SRS was shuttered more than two decades ago.
The demolition effort had to deal with low-level contamination, according to Savannah River Nuclear Solutions geologist Steven Conner. SRNS is the managing contractor at the site.
"The decommissioning of any radiologically contaminated facility requires additional safety measures to ensure the protection of our employees and those of our subcontractor, CTI and Associates," Conner said, according to the newsletter.
The 310-square-mile Savannah River Site is stewarded by Environmental Management, the Energy Department's nuclear cleanup wing.
"SRS is responsible for a wide variety of projects and missions. However, as we grow in some areas, we no longer need to incur the ongoing costs to maintain obsolete structures," said Rick Sprague, the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions senior vice president of the environmental, safety, health, and quality division.
"The best alternative is usually to safely and efficiently demolish them."
Hundreds of structures at the site have been decommissioned to date.