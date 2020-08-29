Highfields Event Center got plenty of pedestrian traffic Saturday, as the host site of the Aiken County Crafters' fair, an event designed to help fill some of the gap created by the cancellation of Aiken's Makin', an annual event that fell victim to COVID-19 regulations this year.
Aiken's Makin' is normally held in early September, but once the 2020 version was canceled, some crafters stepped forward to help put Saturday's event together, as an alternative.
"It was very different," said Felisha Westall, who did some exploring and with several younger members of her extended families. "It was awesome. We had a blast. The kids got to walk around and see stuff and talk with people and use the bouncy house – stuff they haven't been able to do, just because of (COVID-19). They haven't been able to get out and socialize. You can't take the kids out to play at the Chick-fil-A park or the public parks. There's not much you can do with kids right now."
Saturday's event included a variety of kid-friendly creations as well as plenty for adults, with jewelry, fair-style food, clothing, CBD products, temporary tattoos and coffee flavorings among the offerings. Vendors faced the added challenge of occasional strong wind gusts that sent them scrambling to keep their merchandise and shelters in place.
The event's coordinator, Amy Moore, founder of Aiken County Crafters, described the gathering as "well attended," with visitors on hand from start to finish. "The wind definitely kept it exciting," she confirmed.