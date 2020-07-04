DeMarcus Lawrence considers himself a "spur-of-the-moment person."
That side of the Dallas Cowboys defensive end resulted in a pop-up event Saturday in Aiken, which touched on two key issues that have been in the headlines lately. Attendees had the opportunity to register to vote and receive a mask.
Lawrence said he has been doing similar community outreach events in the Dallas area and decided since he would be in his hometown for the holiday weekend it was the perfect time to host the event.
"I feel like if the people of Aiken County can see me out here trying to make a change, they can do it too," Lawrence said.
Volunteers from The League of Women Voters, NAACP and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. helped people register to vote.
At times during the event Lawrence also stressed the importance of being healthy.
"We've given out masks at several events to people to help follow the guidelines," Lawrence said. "Health Officials are telling people to wear a mask. It's important to stay safe and make others feel safe."