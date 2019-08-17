GRANITEVILLE — Michelle Harris said her grandson, Jayceon Butler “loves to learn” and already knows that an octagon has eight sides.
When he starts pre-kindergarten (4K) at Graniteville Elementary on Monday, Butler will have a brand new Star Wars-themed backpack.
He chose it Saturday from a big pile during the School Supply Giveaway at the Aiken County Recreation Center.
“We feel children should go to school prepared,” said Tandra Cooks, who is the center’s recreation supervisor. “We know things add up when you’re trying to get shoes, clothes and everything else, so we want parents to have one less thing to worry about, buying school supplies. The kids may not get a whole lot here today, but it’s enough to get them started off.”
Aiken County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism organized the event and received assistance from the Serenity Charity Club, Valley Fair Baptist Church, Ascending Faith Church Ministries, PASA, Tetra Tech, Horse Creek Masonic Lodge and a local chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to book bags, pens, pencils, crayons, notebooks and other education-related items, students attending the School Supply Giveaway received free pizza, orange juice and milk.
There was music provide by a disc jockey, and the youngsters and their families could swim in the Recreation Center’s pool for free.
“We just want to give back to the community,” said the Rev. Troy Nipper of Valley Fair while he unpacked boxes of school supplies and set them out on tables. “It’s part of what we believe is our responsibility as followers of Jesus Christ. We are taught to take care of one another. That’s the word of God.”
Pamela Perry of the Serenity Charity Club was handing out the pizza that her Augusta-based organization provided along with the orange juice and milk.
In addition, the Serenity Charity Club donated toothbrushes and toothpaste to the School Supply Giveaway.
“As a child I was raised to give,” said Perry, who grew up in the Beech Island area. “I lived in a neighborhood where everybody helped their neighbors.”