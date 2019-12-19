The Aiken County Planning Commission on Thursday voted to recommend to County Council a zoning change for property near New Ellenton.
The vote was 4-0.
Only five of the Planning Commission’s nine members were present at the meeting, which was held at the Aiken County Government Center.
Those in attendance included Chairman Dennis Gmerek, who didn’t vote.
The 3.5-acre parcel near New Ellenton is at 936 Chime Bell Church Road and is owned by Ethel B. Hutto, according to county land records.
The zoning for the property is Single-Family Residential and the request is to change it to Residential Development.
The land surrounding Hutto’s property is in the Residential Development zoning district.
Timothy Hutto, who said Ethel Hutto is his mother, spoke to the Planning Commission briefly.
“My mother wants to give the property to me and my brother,” he said.
Both brothers live on the land, one in a house and the other in a mobile home.
Timothy said he and his sibling want to subdivide the property so each brother can have his own parcel.
In other action Thursday, the Planning Commission unanimously responded favorably to requests for preliminary plat approvals for two residential developments.
One of the requests involved Vancouver Station phases V and VI on Keagen Boulevard, which is near both Aiken and Graniteville.
The applicant was Sage Mill Residential Ltd.
Plans call for 65 lots on 12.92 acres.
The engineer is Hass & Hilderbrand Inc., of Aiken
Planning Commission member Denise Fulmer recused herself from the Vancouver Station vote.
The other preliminary plat approval request involved Highland Hills Section 2.
The applicant was Highland Hills LLC.
There will be 79 lots on 114.8 acres on Carmine Avenue near Bettis Academy Road in Graniteville.
The engineer is HB Engineering Inc., of Lexington.
Public hearings were scheduled on proposals to build two wireless communication towers – one on Jasmine Drive in Graniteville and the other on Clarence T. Whetstone Highway near Salley and Perry.
Joel Duke, who is the county’s chief development officer and an assistant county administrator, told the Planning Commission that the applicants, Verizon Wireless and AT&T, had asked for the hearings to be postponed.
Verizon Wireless is the applicant for the proposed Graniteville tower, and AT&T is the applicant for the proposed tower near Salley and Perry.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to move the hearings to the Planning Commission’s next scheduled meeting, which is Jan. 16, 2020.