A plan to develop a recreational vehicle park in the Graniteville area received a negative response from the Aiken County Planning Commission on Thursday night.
It involved a request for a zoning change from Residential Multi-family Development to Rural Development for 20.16 acres of property on Rainbow Falls Road.
The Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend that County Council deny the request.
Eight of the Planning Commission’s nine members either attended the meeting at the Aiken County Government Center or participated via telephone.
Chairman Dennis Gmerek was present at the Government Center, but didn’t vote.
The applicant for the zoning change was Jamie Mayson.
During a public hearing, five people who live in the area where the land is located spoke against the zoning change.
Their objections included feeling uncomfortable or uneasy about having an RV park nearby and concern about a possible increase in traffic.
In the paperwork given to the Planning Commission prior to the meeting was a recommendation from the county’s Planning and Development Department staff to maintain the property’s current zoning. The staff wrote that the requested Rural Development designation “is inconsistent with the (county’s) Comprehensive Plan and the surrounding land uses and zoning districts.”
In other action, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that County Council approve a zoning change request for 13.18 acres west of New Ellenton.
The land on Aspen Court is in the Residential Single-Family Conservation, Residential Multi-family Development and Urban Development districts.
Richard Lynn, the applicant, wants all the property to be classified as Urban Development.
He would like to have a small RV park with four spaces on the land.
The Planning and Development Department staff recommended approval, noting that the proposed rezoning is compatible with the Comprehensive Plan and is consistent with the existing zoning pattern on nearby Williston Road.
In other action, the Planning Commission unanimously approved a request from the Planning and Development Department to change the name of a private road from Rose Chase Circle to Smokey Cypress Loop.
Rose Chase Circle is off Wire Road and not far from Interstate 20.
The Planning Commission also voted unanimously to table a request from Juan Silva to change the zoning for 84.12 acres on Columbia Highway North near Aiken from Urban Development to Rural Development.
The land is divided into three parcels.
Prior to the meeting, Silva asked for the postponement of a decision.