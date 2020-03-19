The Aiken County Planning Commission unanimously approved Thursday night a proposal to construct a senior living facility on Whiskey Road.
That action took place during a meeting for which special arrangements were made because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
To be admitted to the Aiken County Government Center, people had to confirm to a Code Enforcement officer that they were there to attend the meeting.
In addition, the chairs for the audience in the Sandlapper Room were spaced far apart.
Three members of the Planning Commission – Chairman Dennis Gmerek, Denise Fulmer and William Harris Jr. – were physically present. Four – Mitch Mitchell, Liz Stewart, Terri Turner and Grace Vance – weren’t there, but were able to listen to the proceedings and vote via a teleconference system.
Contact with Turner was lost during part of the meeting.
Jet Beckum and Ronald Wood did not participate.
The senior living facility that received the Planning Commission’s approval will be built on Aiken's Southside on a 4.83-acre site near the South Meadows neighborhood and Talatha Church Road.
The name of the project is the Oaks at Aiken.
Lotus Park Senior Living – Aiken LLC was the applicant.
The engineer for the project is Southern Partners Inc. of Augusta.
Phil Green of Southern Partners spoke to the Planning Commission about the facility.
In addition, the Planning Commission unanimously approved a proposal to build a new campus for the Community Ministry of North Augusta with a contingency that involves the location of one the driveways.
The address for the 1.94-acre site is 531 Belvedere Clearwater Road in North Augusta.
Wright Montgomery of the Cranston Engineering Group in Augusta was a teleconference participant, and he told the Planning Commission that there would be two buildings on the property. One of them will be a thrift store.
Community Ministry of North Augusta currently has a ministry and thrift store at 646 East Buena Vista Ave. in North Augusta
The Planning Commission's approval was needed for the senior living facility and Community Ministry of North Augusta projects because they are considered by the county to be major land developments.
In addition, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend to Aiken County Council a zoning change for land on Gregory Road.
There are three parcels totaling approximately 20 acres, and they are north of Aiken between Reynolds Pond Road and Interstate 20.
The applicant, James Butler wants the property’s zoning to be Urban Development. It currently is Industrial.
The Planning Commission voted to postpone consideration of a request to rezone 84.12 acres on Columbia Highway North near Aiken until more information could be obtained.
The applicant, Juan Silva, is seeking a zoning change from urban development to rural development for the property, which is divided into three tracts.
There was one vote against the postponement.
Other action taken by the Planning Commission included the following:
• Unanimous approval of a request from Aiken County GeoServices to change the name of a portion of Thunder Road in northern Aiken County to Kirkland Street.
• Unanimous approval of another request from Aiken County GeoServices to change the name of a portion of H & H Street in the North Augusta/Belvedere area to Maypop Lane.