A variance request for the proposed construction of a Dollar Tree discount store in Graniteville is on the agenda for the Aiken County Planning Commission’s 6 p.m. meeting Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.
Other items on the agenda include a public hearing on a proposed wireless telecommunication tower in the Salley area and two requests for zoning changes.
The variance request for what would be the first Dollar Tree in Graniteville involves the location of a proposed driveway on Bettis Academy Road.
The applicant is WTC of Graniteville LLC, an entity associated with local entrepreneur and developer Weldon Wyatt and his son, Tom.
The Dollar Tree would be built on a 3.12-acre tract.
The proposed wireless telecommunication tower, which will be the subject of a public hearing, would be constructed on 106.58 acres on Clarence T. Whetstone Highway.
AT&T is the applicant.
Plans call for a 300-foot-tall self-support structure.
The Planning Commission tabled the request to build the tower during its January meeting because additional documents required by the county’s Code of Ordinances needed to be submitted, said Joel Duke, an assistant county administrator who is also the county’s chief development officer.
One of the zoning-related requests involves six parcels of land, totaling 51.84 acres, on Medwell Hill Road between Aiken and New Ellenton.
Applicant Charles Hill has asked to change the zoning from Residential Single-Family Conservation and Urban Development to Agricultural Preservation.
The other request is for three parcels, totaling 84.12 acres, on Columbia Highway North outside of Aiken.
Applicant Juan Silva is seeking to change the zoning for the property from urban development to rural development.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the Government Center’s first floor.