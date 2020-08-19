County Planning Commission to consider construction requests for two telecommunication towers `

The Aiken County Planning Commission is scheduled to consider Thursday two requests to construct telecommunication towers.
The panel’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Aiken County Government Center.
The Planning Commission tabled one of the tower construction requests during its July meeting.
Plans call for a 305-foot-tall self-support structure to be built on 106.58 acres of land on Clarence T. Whetstone Highway in the Salley/Perry area.
CitySwitch, which is based in Atlanta, would be the owner of the tower. AT&T would be the anchor tenant.
Aiken County’s Code of Ordinances requires an applicant for a wireless communication tower project to be “a wireless service provider or agent.”
To satisfy that requirement, Assistant County Administrator Joel Duke told the Planning Commission that more documentation was needed about AT&T and CitySwitch’s business relationship.
“The wireless service provider, in this case would be AT&T,” said Duke, who also is the county’s chief development officer. “We have explained the situation to CitySwitch. On the tower, they have a lease agreement with AT&T, but our ordinance requires that the applicant actually be AT&T.
“We have asked for and CitySwitch is in the process of trying to provide us with documents that show adequately that AT&T and CitySwitch essentially have the same responsibility to the county, that they are basically one and the same based on that agreement.”
The other tower construction request on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting involves a 195-foot-tall monopole structure that would be built on a 23.40-acre tract on Crystal Springs Road in the Graniteville area.
The applicant is Verizon Wireless.
Among the other items on the agenda is a plat approval request for a proposed subdivision on Powderhouse Road in Aiken that would be known as The Sanctuary.
Powderhouse Partners LLC is the applicant, and Bryant Engineering is the engineer.
There would be 125 lots on 54.60 acres.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
The Planning Commission will meet in the Sandlapper Room, which is on the Government Center’s first floor.