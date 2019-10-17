The Aiken County Planning Commission postponed until its November meeting the consideration of two requests involving the Trolley Run Station neighborhood on the west side of the Aiken area near Graniteville.
The panel indicated it wanted more information before making any decisions during its October meeting Thursday at the Aiken County Government Center.
Tilden Hilderbrand of the Aiken engineering firm Hass & Hilderbrand Inc. represented the applicant, Sage Mill Residential Ltd., at Thursday’s meeting.
The first request he made was for an amendment to the Planned Use Development (PUD) Type A zoning for Trolley Run Station that would reduce the minimum lot width from 26 feet to 20 feet on some of the land.
The Planning Commission’s vote was 5-1 to postpone a decision. Jet Beckum was the lone dissenter.
Hilderbrand also made a request that would lead to the expansion of the size of the Trolley Run Station community. It involved a zoning change for 52.09 acres from Rural Development to PUD Type A.
The vote to delay consideration of that request was 6-0.
The Planning Commission expressed concern about the lack of information regarding what type of homes would be built on the properties that were discussed and also about the potential for an increase in the density of development.
Planning Commission member Denise Fulmer recused herself during the portion of the meeting that dealt with the Trolley Run Station matters.
Planning Commission Chairman Dennis Gmerek didn’t vote, and Planning Commission member Debra Larke was absent from the meeting.
In other action, the Planning Commission unanimously approved a plan to construct apartments on Fairview Road in the Clearwater/Beech Island area, but required the applicant to address certain items related to its proposal.
There will be one building with 16 units.
The Planning Commission also voted unanimously to recommend to Aiken County Council a request to change the zoning on less than an acre of undeveloped land on Belair Court in the Belvedere/North Augusta area from Residential Single-Family Conservation to Urban Development.
The property will be used for a landscaping business, according to the application submitted to the Aiken County Department of Planning and Development.