Plans to construct a new Burger King in Beech Island now can proceed after the Aiken County Planning Commission approved a variance to a county ordinance Thursday night.
The vote was 4-0 during the panel’s meeting at the Aiken County Government Center.
Denise Fulmer, Vice Chairwoman Grace Vance, Liz Stewart and Debra Larke were in favor of the variance.
Jet Beckum abstained, and Chairman Dennis Gmerek didn’t vote.
Robert Mitchell, Terri Turner and Ronald Wood weren’t present at the meeting.
The 1.04-acre site for the Burger King is at the intersection of Beech Island Avenue and S.C. Highway 125, which also is known as Atomic Road.
The Planning Commission’s approval of the variance will allow a side entrance/exit on Atomic Road to be located less than 300 feet from the intersection.
The front of the fast food restaurant will face toward Beech Island Avenue.
Michael Birnbrey of Atlanta wrote on his application to the Aiken County Planning and Development Department that without the variance, “there would be no curb cuts allowed for the property, thus deeming it undevelopable in its current condition.”
Mark LeCraw of Duluth, Georgia, who described himself as the engineer of record for the Burger King construction project, represented Birnbrey at the Planning Commission meeting.
In other action Tuesday evening, the Planning Commission voted to give preliminary plat approval, with contingencies, to two subdivision developments.
One, Harrington Ridge, sections 1 and 2, will have 116 lots on 56.84 acres along Connector Road in the Graniteville area.
The other, Franklin Branch Overlook, phases 1 and 2, will have 24 lots on 82.52 acres on Yaun Road in the North Augusta area.
The Planning Commission also voted to recommend to County Council the approval of a rezoning request for 31.18 acres on Williston Road near New Ellenton.
The current zoning is Urban Development (UD) and Residential Single-Family Conservation (RC).
The applicant, B&K Grading and Paving, wants all the property to be zoned UD so a garage for truck repairs can be located there.