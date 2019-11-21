Decisions made by the Aiken County Planning Commission on Thursday paved the way for the construction of an apartment complex and an SRP Federal Credit Union branch in Graniteville.
The apartment complex, known as the Palisades at Langley Pond, is scheduled to be built on Jefferson Davis Highway near Aiken Technical College.
The Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the plans after hearing that concerns about access to and from the property would be addressed.
Six of the panel’s nine members were present at the meeting, which was held at the Aiken County Government Center.
Planning Commission Chairman Dennis Gmerek didn’t vote.
Austin Allen represented the applicant for the Palisades at Langley Pond project, Arbor Engineering of Greenville, at the meeting.
A traffic analysis showed that the proposed main driveway for the apartment complex and the proposed secondary driveway via Climbing Rose Boulevard were sufficient.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation, however, recommended that a connector road be built from Climbing Rose to an Aiken Tech driveway that will be part of planned intersection with signals.
Allen indicated that permission would be sought from Aiken Tech to carry out that suggestion and the developer would be willing to pay for the connector road’s construction.
The Palisades at Langley Pond will have 10 apartment buildings, clubhouse space and six parking garages.
The Planning Commission’s vote also was unanimous to approve the request for a variance for property on Bettis Academy Road that is the planned site of the SRP Federal Credit Union branch office.
The variance will allow a driveway for the branch office to be located less than 300 feet from other driveways in the area.
Because the county considers Bettis Academy Road to be a major thoroughfare, driveways are required to be at least 300 feet from each other.
Lee Bennington of SRP Federal Credit Union said the branch office would be around 3,000 square feet in size and probably would have a drive-up automatic teller machine.
The branch office will be located next to AllStar Tents & Events.
In other action Thursday, the Planning Commission unanimously approved a request to change the zoning for 52.09 acres in the Trolley Run Station community on the west side of Aiken near Graniteville from Rural Development (RUD) to Planned Use District (PUD) Type B.
In addition, the Planning Commission also gave unanimous approval to a PUD Type A zoning amendment related to further development in Trolley Run Station. However, the motion voted on excluded a portion of the property where additional development is scheduled because the Planning Commission wanted more information about the plans for that area.