A celebration of sorts was held on Pheasant Run Drive in Aiken on Friday morning.
Aiken County elected and administrative officials conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently completed resurfacing project on the street, which is off of Banks Mill Road.
Residents joined the county officials in posing for photos.
County Engineering Director Teresa Crain used a large ceremonial pair of scissors to cut the red ribbon.
“We want to start publicizing some of the smaller projects that we are getting done with Capital Project Sales Tax money,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “We want the public to know it’s not just about doing an administrative building or doing a big project here and there. We are doing a lot of work around Aiken County with the Capital Project Sales Tax proceeds. The county isn’t just sitting on the money. The county is putting the money to work.”
Funds for the Pheasant Run resurfacing project came from Capital Project Sales Tax III, which Aiken County voters approved in 2010.
According to figures provided by County Assistant Administrator Brian Sanders, the county’s approximately $70-million portion of Capital Project Sales Tax III, or CPST III, included $2.9 million for road resurfacing in unincorporated areas of Aiken County and $2 million for the establishment of an annual road resurfacing program.
So far, $1,823,776.72 from CPST III has been spent to repave streets.
Aiken County voters approved CPST IV last November, but the county hasn’t started receiving money from that yet for its projects.
Aiken is expected to get around $75.3 million from CPST IV.
Total revenues are expected to total approximately $163 million, which will be divided between the county, City of Aiken, City of North Augusta and eight smaller municipalities: Burnettown, Jackson, Monetta, New Ellenton, Perry, Salley, Wagener and Windsor.
“The Capital Project Sales Tax is what allows us to actually get projects like (the resurfacing of Pheasant Run) done,” Bunker said. “It has become almost the sole source of capital funding for Aiken County. Without the CPST, we couldn’t even do upgrades like this given our financial circumstances.”
Said County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders of the Pheasant Run project: “I have driven down this road so many times and received so many call about it. And they (the calls) were based on need. I believe this road (because it has been repaved) will help sell property, and I believe it is going to help the resale of property. It’s going to be great to drive on every single day, and we’re finally glad to get it done.”