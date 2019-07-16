Aiken County Council gave final approval in June to the county’s budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, but Councilwoman Kathy Rawls wanted to revisit that financial plan during the panel’s meeting Tuesday night.
Rawls, who represents District 1, made a motion to reconsider the ordinance establishing the budget so that an additional 1% increase could be added across the board to county employees’ salaries.
Phil Napier seconded the motion, but it failed to pass.
The vote against was 5-3.
Council Chairman Gary Bunker, Danny Feagin, Camille Furgiuele, Sandy Haskell and Chuck Smith opposed the motion.
Willar Hightower joined Rawls and Napier in supporting it.
Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders wasn’t at the meeting, which was held in the Aiken County Government Center.
Bunker said Siders was on vacation in Washington, D.C., with his family.
Before the vote on Rawls’ motion, Bunker said: “I would like to remind Council that I think the budget that was passed was extremely tight. While this is a good idea, I think it is something that Council should perhaps defer until we get to the budget amendment later this fall and have a few months under our belt to see how we are doing.”
Said Smith, “I agree with that.”
The 2019-2020 fiscal year began July 1.
After the meeting, Bunker said that while he agrees with Rawls that there might be “a few opportunities” for more revenue than was projected coming in, he also was concerned that there “could be places where it’s not coming in as high as we anticipated.
“We need to be conservative,” he added.
The 2019-2020 budget authorizes pay raises of at least 1% for all county employees. Emergency Medical Services and Aiken County detention center workers, along with dispatchers, are getting increases of 4% in their salaries.
In other action Tuesday night, County Council approved the second reading of an ordinance that would dissolve the county’s Animal Control Advisory Committee.
Three readings of an ordinance are needed for final passage.
County Council also approved a consent agenda that included a resolution that expresses support for the City of Aiken’s application to the S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank for funding for improvements along the Whiskey Road/S.C. Highway 19 corridor.