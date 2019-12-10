Aiken County Council formally began the process Tuesday night of considering changes to how it deals with animal control issues.
During its meeting in the Aiken County Government Center, the panel unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that states its purpose is to revise existing protocols to “enhance” their effectiveness and to “protect public safety, health and welfare.”
Looking on were people who have reported attacks on their animals by dogs recently and others with concerns about animal control.
They included Grace Vance and Wayne and Brenda Baughman. Vance’s small horse was mauled to death in October in the Windsor area.
The Baughmans lost two small horses and a goat that were mauled to death in March near Aiken. The couple also said a cat was missing after the attack.
A small horse and a pig were injured in another attack on the same property earlier this month.
The ordinance voted on by County Council on Tuesday appeared on the agenda for the meeting in “title only” form. That meant that no information was given about what changes are being contemplated by County Council.
Before making that public, "we’re waiting for recommendations from our animal control officers (in the county’s Code Enforcement Department) because they are the frontline people,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “But we expect to have the second reading in January (of 2020). The public hearing could come on third reading, but typically, I think we would try to hold it on second.”
Three readings of an ordinance are needed for final passage.
Nobody talked about animal control issues during the portion of Tuesday’s meeting where the public was allowed to informally address County Council.
“Once we read what the changes are going to be, then we can intelligently comment about whether we agree or maybe we can bring up some new ideas as well,” said Nilda Burke, who has spoken to the Aiken Standard previously about problems with dogs running loose in the Windsor area.
She would like to see the county do more to make sure dogs are under the control of their owners “at all times.”
Robin Mitchell, an animal welfare advocate and animal rescuer, said, “People will come out of the woodwork” when a public hearing is held on the ordinance.
She wants the county to start registering dogs.
Mitchell suggested charging a "small fee" for lifetime registration that would require a dog to be spayed or neutered and “microchipped.”
“If you decide not to spay or neuter and microchip your dog, then there needs to be a minimum of $100 a year (as a fee),” Mitchell added.
Vance, who is a member of the Aiken County Planning Commission, and Wayne Baughman declined to comment about the ordinance.
Eight of County Council’s nine members were present for the Tuesday’s meeting. Andrew Siders wrote in a text message to the Aiken Standard that he was absent because he was ill.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, County Council approved the following:
• The first reading of an ordinance that would establish a multi-county business park that would provide money to pay for the removal of a telecommunications tower from the old Aiken County Hospital property on Richland Avenue West and the construction of a new tower on land near the Aiken Department of Public Safety's headquarters on Beaufort Street.
• A resolution that establishes criteria that volunteer fire departments need to meet to receive funds from Capital Project Sales Tax IV to develop additional fire stations in their areas.
• The third and final reading of an ordinance to change the zoning for 31.2 acres on Williston Road in the New Ellenton area from Urban Development and Residential Single-Family Conservation to Urban Development only.
• The second reading of an ordinance that would repeal a 2018 ordinance that authorized the sale of the old County Council Building to Martin Buckley and Lucy Knowles for $200,000 “as is." The structure and the land on which it is located are on Richland Avenue West and used to be part of the former Aiken County Government Complex.
• The second reading of an ordinance to change the zoning for less than an acre of property on Belair Court in the Belvedere/North Augusta area from residential Single-Family Conservation to Urban Development.
• The second reading of an ordinance that would authorize the county to sell property on North Main Street in New Ellenton to James C. Brinkley Jr. for $8,000. It is the former site of a magistrate’s office.