Aiken County Council will consider the second reading of an ordinance Tuesday that would amend the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.
The special meeting of the panel will begin at 6 p.m. at the Aiken County Government Center.
“We are holding the special meeting because we would like to get the third (and final) reading done by Nov. 19,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker.
That is the date of County Council’s regular meeting for November.
County Council passed the 2019-2020 budget in June, and the 2019-2020 fiscal year started July 1.
It is routine for County Council to do a budget amendment each fall, Bunker said, because “we have a little more information on how we ended the (previous) fiscal year and where we’re going in the new fiscal year.
“We need to do, at the very least, a budget amendment to carry forward purchase orders,” he continued. “Then we also can make additional smaller changes in departments where we think we have the need.”
The amendments to the 2019-2020 budget include an additional 10% pay increase for EMS (emergency medical services) employees that would take effect in January 2020.
The 2019-2020 budget passed in June gave EMS workers a 4 percent raise.
Another 10% on top of that was needed, Bunker said, because of the “tremendous” attrition rate among such employees.
“We have a lot of vacancies (in EMS),” he continued. “There is a lot of competition from surrounding counties, other EMS departments and even private organizations that pick up our basic EMTs and paramedics, so we want to get our salaries up to a more competitive level. We have occasional EMS station closures (because of a lack of personnel), and we would like to have all our stations open all of the time if possible.”
Another item in the budget amendment ordinance would increase the holiday bonus for full-time Aiken County employees from $400 to $600.
Also included in the budget amendment ordinance are changes to some of the Midland Valley Fire District’s previously approved fees.
There were complaints that some of the payments were too high, Bunker said.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the Government Center’s third floor.