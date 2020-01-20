Funding for the construction of a new boat ramp and dock system at Langley Pond Park near Warrenville is on the agenda for Aiken County Council’s meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Aiken County Government Center.
The panel will consider a resolution to accept money from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ Water Recreational Resources Fund and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program for the project.
Up to $283,000 is available – $70,750 from the Department of Natural Resources and $212,250 from the Fish and Wildlife Service.
The former boat ramp and dock system was removed because of the effort to repair, renovate and strengthen the dam at Langley Pond.
The work on project began in 2018 and, for the most part, it is scheduled to be completed around the end of February, County Deputy Administrator Brian Sanders told the Aiken Standard late last year.
Other items on the agenda for County Council’s meeting include the following:
• The second reading of an ordinance to sell a three-acre parcel of land owned by the county at the Carrol H. Warner Savannah River Research Campus near New Ellenton to a real estate development company that is interested in building “an office and facility” that would be leased by “a company or entity engaged in activities related to the Savannah River Site.”
• A resolution to authorize an agreement with Thomson Roofing & Metal Company of Thomson Georgia to replace the roof at the Carrol H. Warner Savannah River Research Campus for $238,780.
• A resolution to authorize an agreement with Trotter Site Preparation LLC of Aiken to serve as the contractor for the Roy Warner Walking Track project in Wagener. The cost is $96,939.96.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the third floor of the Government Center.