Items involving the current fiscal year budget and a possible new name for the Aiken County Government Center are on the agenda Tuesday for Aiken County Council.
The panel will meet at 7 p.m. at the Government Center.
An ordinance that would amend the 2019-2020 budget is scheduled for its third and final reading.
The proposed changes include a 10 percent pay increase for emergency medical services employees that would take effect in January 2020.
That amount would be in addition to the 4 percent raise that those workers received after County Council gave final approval to the 2019-2020 budget in June.
The budget amendment ordinance also would increase the holiday bonus for full-time county employees from $400 to $800 and lower some of the Midland Valley Fire District’s fees.
A public hearing will be held prior to County Council’s vote.
In addition, there is a resolution on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting to rename the Government Center in honor of the late Ronnie Young.
Young, who died in May, was the longest-serving chairman ever for County Council. His tenure began in 1994 and continued until 2017.
At the time of his death, Young was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
A Republican, he represented District 84.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, County Council is scheduled to vote on the first reading of an ordinance that would repeal a 2018 ordinance that authorized the sale of the old County Council Building to Martin Buckley and Lucy Knowles for $200,000 “as is.”
The deal “just fell through,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker. “We’re putting it (the building) back up for sale.”
The structure, which is on a 1.58-acre parcel on Richland Avenue West, used to be part of the former Aiken County Government Complex.
That parcel is separate from the one on which the old Aiken County Hospital is located.
“The major roadblock was the timing on getting a quitclaim deed done,” Bunker said. “We have that in hand now because of Aiken City Council’s action, so I think it’s going to be a lot easier to get it sold.”
When County Council approved the deal with Buckley and Knowles, all parties “thought and believed” the county owned the property, Bunker said.
But the paperwork needed to prove that was true was missing from local land records, which showed the City of Aiken owned the property prior to the 1950s.
That’s why a quitclaim deed was needed from the city, Bunker said.
Among the other items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is a resolution that would authorize an agreement with Motorola Solutions Inc. to install computer-aided dispatch, records management system and automated field reporting mobile software for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
The cost would be $1,057,423.
Another resolution would authorize an agreement with RoundTower to update and upgrade the county’s core server for the Information Technology Department.
The cost would be $980,661.15.
The Government Center is at 1930 University Parkway in Aiken.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the Government Center’s third floor.