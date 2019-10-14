Aiken County Council is scheduled to discuss the possibility of naming the Aiken County Government Center for the late Ronnie Young during a 6 p.m. work session Tuesday.
The work session will precede the panel’s 7 p.m. meeting at the government center.
County Council Chairman Gary Bunker said Monday that he plans to present the proposal to honor the memory of Young, who died in May and was the longest-serving Aiken County Council chairman in history.
Young’s tenure began in 1994 and continued until 2017.
“I want to bring it up in a work session as opposed to just throwing out a resolution because I want to see if there is a consensus on County Council first,” Bunker said. “Chairman Young would have liked to have seen the building named for him. It was probably the last thing he asked me to do before he passed away, and I think it would be very appropriate.”
The $35.7-million Government Center opened in 2014 at 1930 University Parkway.
“I think Chairman Young had more to do with building that facility than anyone else – everything from the design, the funding and seeing it through to completion,” Bunker said. “Chairman Young really put a lot into it.”
Bunker also mentioned that it wouldn’t be the first time a county facility has been named for a County Council chairman.
The Carrol H. Warner Savannah River Research Campus, “for example, was named for Carrol Warner (who died in 1994) because that was really the big project that he had,” Bunker said.
At the time of his death, Young was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
In May 2017, he won a special election for the District 84 seat following Chris Corley’s resignation.
In addition, Young was a recipient of the Order of the Palmetto, which is South Carolina’s highest civilian award.
A Republican, Young lived in Clearwater.
“I don’t think there is going to be much cost to it really,” said Bunker of naming the Government Center for Young. “We just need to add the lettering to the main sign on University Parkway. I also would like to add a portrait of Chairman Young and maybe a framed copy of the Order of the Palmetto that he received at one of the entrances (to the Government Center).”
Items on the agenda for County County’s meeting Tuesday include two resolutions to accept grants from the Development Set Aside Program for Project Apollo.
The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development administers the program.
One of the grants is for $500,000 and the other is for $750,000.
The money will be used for site improvements, utility infrastructure and facility upgrades, according to the resolution.
When asked for more information about Project Apollo, Bunker declined to comment.
“We are expecting an announcement in the next few weeks,” he said.
Among the other agenda items is the second reading of an ordinance to close DeMedicis Boulevard in Warrenville to through truck traffic.
County Council also will consider a resolution to award a contract to Satterfield Construction Co. of Greenwood for a project that involves the construction of a portion of a new access road to Langley Pond Park near Warrenville.
The road will be part of a new intersection that will be built on U.S. Highway 1 adjacent to Aiken Technical College.
The total cost for Satterfield’s work is estimated at $868,995.65.
Four vendors submitted bids, and Satterfield’s was “the lowest responsible and responsive” one that was received, according to the resolution.
The county is teaming up with Aiken Technical College and the South Carolina Department of Transportation to construct the new intersection.
County Council will meet in Council Chambers, which is on the first floor of the Government Center.
The room where the panel will conduct its work session also is on the building’s third floor.