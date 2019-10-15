A proposal by Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker to name the Aiken County Government Center for the late Ronnie Young was well-received by other members of the panel of elected officials Tuesday.
Bunker made his suggestion during the work session before County Council’s meeting at the Government Center.
Young, who died in May, was the longest-serving chairman ever for Aiken County Council. His tenure began in 1994 and continued until 2017.
At the time of his death, Young was a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
A Republican who lived in Clearwater, Young represented District 84.
The $37.5-million Government Center opened at 1930 University Parkway in 2014.
“This was a big project for Chairman Young,” Bunker said. “I don’t think any member of County Council had as much to do with the design, the location, the funding, the construction and seeing the construction of the facility through to the end.”
Bunker described the cost of naming the Government Center for Young as “minimal.”
In addition, Bunker wants Young’s portrait to be placed near an entrance to the Government Center along with a framed copy of the certificate for the Order of the Palmetto honor he received.
“This building, more than anything else, was Ronnie Young’s monument to the people of Aiken County,” said Bunker of the Government Center. “I would like to add this proposal as a resolution to our meeting agenda for November. But I wanted to, you might say, run it by County Council, get some discussion and see if we think this is an appropriate way to remember Chairman Young.”
County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders was enthusiastic about Bunker’s proposal.
“I’ve received several phone calls in support of this, and we’ve talked about this in the past,” Siders said. “I think it’s very apropos because of what he (Young) did for the county and his commitment to build this building.”
Said County Council member Camille Furgiuele: “I am 100% in support.”
Added County Council member Danny Feagin: “I think we pretty much all are.”
During the meeting that followed the work session, actions taken by County Council included the following:
• Approved the second reading of an ordinance to close DeMedicis Boulevard in Warrenville to through truck traffic.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance to change the zoning for 31.2 acres on Williston Road in the New Ellenton area from Urban Development (UD) and Residential Single-Family Conservation (RC) to UD only.
• Approved resolutions to accept grants of $750,000 and $500,000 from the Economic Development Set Aside Program for a project identified only as “Project Apollo.” The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development administers the program.
• Approved a resolution to award a contract to Satterfield Construction Co. of Greenwood to build a portion of an access road to Langley Pond Park that will be part of a new intersection on U.S. Highway 1 near Aiken Technical College. The estimated total cost is $868,995,65.
• Approved a resolution to award a $137,387 contract to Superior Maintenance & Piping Inc. of Warrenville to replace the boiler tanks and associated equipment at the Aiken County detention center.