Aiken County Council is preparing for more discussion among its members about how the county should deal with animal control issues.
After a lengthy public hearing June 16, the panel voted to table the second reading of an ordinance that would make some changes to existing procedures.
Sixteen people addressed the panel at the Aiken County Government Center.
Four spoke in favor of the ordinance as written, including one who said she would like it to be “a little stiffer.”
Twelve expressed concerns, made complaints and/or offered recommendations about how the ordinance could be improved.
There were questions about the definition of a nuisance animal and how such an animal would be dealt with.
There also were requests for the ordinance’s language to be clarified and made less ambiguous.
A majority of the emails received by County Council about the ordinance prior to public hearing opposed it or raised concerns.
County Council Chairman Gary Bunker told the Aiken Standard recently that he is sending the ordinance back to the panel’s Judicial and Public Safety Committee for further review.
The committee is next scheduled to meet July 21 prior to County Council’s 7 p.m. meeting at the Government Center.
“When you’re handling something that is complicated, it makes more sense to send it back to committee because you can have a little bit more discussion about things,” Bunker said. “Your discussion is not based on individual motions (like it would be during a County Council meeting), so you can go back and forth a little bit more and move around to different topics (more easily).”
If the Judicial and Public Safety Committee decides to make recommendations on amendments, they would be discussed during the work session that involves all County Council members prior to the panel’s 7 p.m. meeting.
County Administrator Clay Killian said he expects the second reading of the ordinance to be back on the agenda for County Council’s July 21 meeting.
“Normally, when you table something, if you don’t bring it off the table the next month, it dies,” Killian said.
If the ordinance is taken off the table July 21, County Council’s options include approving it or not approving it as already written. The panel also could amend the ordinance and then pass it or not pass it.
Another possibility is that County Council could vote to “remove it from the table and then put it right back on the table,” Killian said.
After County Council’s June 16 meeting, Bunker asked the panel’s clerk, Katelyn Hayes, to summarize and organize the comments made about the ordinance during the public hearing.
That information then was sent to all County Council members, Bunker said, adding that he also planned to get some comments from the county’s staff.
“Its very dynamic right now,” Bunker said. “I think JPS (the Judicial and Public Safety Committee) will have quite a bit to look at come July 21.”
During the June 16 meeting and public hearing, “we had a proposal that was put forward to form a citizens group to opine further on the ordinance,” Bunker said. “I also have received a couple of emails from folks who have asked to be on that. I forwarded them to Katelyn, and I think she will be taking it forward to staff to see what can be done.”
County Council is considering making changes to the county’s procedures for dealing with animal control issues primarily because of vicious attacks by dogs that have occurred locally in recent years.
The county’s administrative staff, County Code Enforcement staff and County Attorney Jim Holly worked together to come up with the ordinance’s recommended changes.
There also was “some citizen input,” said Joel Duke, who is an assistant county administrator and the county’s chief financial officer.
The proposed revisions include a process for the county’s animal control officers to be able to take custody of a dangerous, or potentially dangerous animal, more quickly.
Another change would require an owner of a dangerous or nuisance animal to register annually with the county’s Code Enforcement department.